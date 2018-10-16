× SpaceX rocket part unearthed on Outer Banks beach for second time in 12 months

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. — A 10- by 6-foot chunk of metal, found embedded in a beach in the Outer Banks on Monday, came courtesy of SpaceX, the Charlotte Observer reports.

SpaceX took responsibility for the debris, confirming that it came off a rocket launched by Elon Musk’s rocket designer and manufacturer.

“It is a ‘rocket hardware’,” said Chief Ranger Boone Vandzura of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in an email to the Observer. “It’s being handled appropriately.”

The details of the kind of rocket and when it was launched remain unknown.

It is also unclear if the debris crash landed on the beach or washed ashore with Hurricane Michael surge waters.

Chris Charlton and Angie Chris Langdon, of Currituck, stumbled upon the SpaceX debris on Ocracoke Island.

In order to haul the hunk of metal away, the National Park Service had to call in a front-end loader.

This isn’t the first time that a part of a SpaceX rocket landed on the Outer Banks.

The Virginian Pilot reports another mysterious piece of a SpaceX rocket turned up in October of 2017.

The piece was about 15-feet-long was discovered on a beach near Hatteras Village.