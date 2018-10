Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prom. Homecoming. Even just a run-of-the-mill school dance.

When it comes time to get ready for the big event, some parents end up looking like deer in headlights.

Here's a few quick ideas on what you should think about before a school dance.

Is there a theme?

Find out who is invited

Get your child comfortable with dancing

Find out more in today's Mommy Matters.