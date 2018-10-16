Police warn public after woman cut by razor blade taped to her car door handle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After shopping with her daughter at Tanger Outlet on Saturday, a woman returned to her car and reached for the door, WMBF reports.

She had no idea that someone had taped a razor blade inside the door handle.

Now, police are warning the public to keep their eyes open and avoid falling victim to similar violent acts.

“If you are away form your car for any length of time, please have heightened situational awareness and keep an eye out for anything out of place when you return,” Horry County police said in a Saturday tweet.

Police reported that this was the only reported incident of its kind in the area.

🚨 Stay alert and stay safe! 🚨 If you need a hand, HCPD is always here to help. 🚓#TeamHorry #HCPDStrong pic.twitter.com/ieo2A4Tlic — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 15, 2018

The woman suffered a cut to the hand during the Saturday incident at the Tanger Outlets on Kings Road.

Kristy Bryant Barfield said she was cut by the razor blade when she returned to her car in the F parking lot.

Police said there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot.