‘Out of time’: NC animal shelter to euthanize 13 dogs if not adopted, pleads for help

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Time is almost up for 13 dogs at a North Carolina animal shelter, The News & Observer reports.

The Duplin County Animal Shelter issued a heartbreaking plea to Facebook on Monday, stating ” with a very heavy heart that almost every dog in this shelter will be out of time” on Tuesday.

If the dogs are not adopted, they will be euthanized.

The shelter added that they’ve seen “no interest.”

About 77 dogs and cats packed the shelter, DCAS adoption/rescue coordinator Bobby Kennedy told The News & Observer on Monday. The shelter also has one bird.

Due to limited space and time, the shelter is working to get animals adopted or transferred to rescues and foster homes.

Kennedy said the shelter only has 14 general kennels at the facility.

“The call volume exceeds our space by a lot,” Kennedy said.

Even with many animals already in foster homes, 13 were still left with dwindling options as time runs out.

The Duplin County Animal Shelter is located at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville.