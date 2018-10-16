North Carolina man says Wendy’s worker body-shamed him on receipt

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man says he was hurt and embarrassed after a Wendy’s worker body-shamed him on his order receipt, WCNC reports.

Jimmy Shue went to the Wendy’s on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia to order food for himself and his fiancée on Oct. 4.

Shue said he walked up to the counter, ordered two sandwiches and the cashier asked for his name.

He told WCNC he gave the cashier his name “clear as day,” but when he looked at his receipt while waiting for the order he saw it said “Chubby.”

Shue said he was going to let it go, but then another employee called out “Chubby” with his order ready.

“He was hesitant to even say ‘Chubby’ but he did and I told him, ‘That’s not my name but that’s my order,’ and I grabbed the order and started to walk out because I was mad,” Shue told WCNC. “Everybody started laughing in the restaurant and I got really embarrassed.”

Wendy’s has not commented on the matter and, when Shue reached out to them, he said he was told the store is franchised and locally owned.

Shue said someone with Wendy’s told him the situation has been “dealt with,” but did detail what that meant.