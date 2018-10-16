NC animal shelter overwhelmed by response: ‘We will not stop until every dog and cat is safe’

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — The Duplin County Animal Shelter is overwhelmed by the community’s response to its desperate plea for fur-ever homes, WTVD reports.

The animal shelter issued an S.O.S. on its Facebook page Monday, saying almost every dog will be out of time on Tuesday.

The shelter said the dogs had no interest but are all heartworm negative.

But on Tuesday, the shelter said the animals will “have at least one more day.”

They said there has been an overwhelming response and they are having trouble responding to all the emails and messages they have received.