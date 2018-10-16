× Man shot off-duty Fayetteville cop before trying to ram car into troopers, deputies

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot a Fayetteville police officer and then tried to ram his car into a group of responding law enforcement officers a short time later, WTVD reports.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started just before 9 p.m. Monday night near Maxwell Road.

Deputies received a report that an off-duty police officer had been shot.

A short time later, the suspect and his vehicle were found in the middle of Dunn Road.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol tried to talk the suspect into surrendering.

The man tried to ram his car into the group of officers, who then started shooting, according to a news release.

