× Man accused of assaulting Guilford County deputy cleared of all charges

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of assaulting a Guilford County deputy has been cleared of all charges.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, 2016, at 9:48 a.m. as a deputy was trying to serve five warrants for Jeffrey Taylor Kluttz at Innovation Station, LLC at 3107 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Deputies said the business owner, Ishmael Lateef, approached the deputy, pushing and grabbing him, refusing to allow the deputy to serve the warrants on Kluttz.

Lateef was arrested for assault of law enforcement officer and resist, delay and obstruct.

Lateef has since been found not guilty and cleared of all charges stemming from the incident.