Less than 9,000 still without power in the Piedmont as NC recovers from Michael

Less than 9,000 North Carolinians, mainly in the Piedmont Triad, remained without power by Tuesday morning, days after Tropical Storm Michael.

Duke Energy reports that 8,140 of their customers are without power in the state as of about 7 a.m.. Of those, 8,048 are in the Piedmont Triad.

This is a significant drop from more than 27,000 reported without power in North Carolina at about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows:

Guilford County – 3,759

Rockingham County – 2,433

Caswell County – 1,034

Randolph County – 550

Davidson County – 215

Alamance County – 44

Forsyth County – 13

The estimated restoration time for all Duke Energy customers in the Triad is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Energy United reported only no power outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

About 800 people were called on Saturday to help restore power in the area, in addition to about 1,200 people already working in the area.

Crews said in some cases, they were forced to work around trees that hadn’t been removed yet.

Utility crews closed both Camden Road and Ashland Drive in Greensboro Monday while they worked. Residents said they understood the outages, but were hopeful power would be restored soon.

“We made the comment that if it was just the two of us this would probably be a fun thing to endure but it’s been tricky with a baby. So we’re happy to see some progress,” Andrew Clark said.

Others said they were sharing resources with neighbors, like generators and hot water.

“I think some thing like this can really help a neighborhood come together because everybody is kind of struggling with the same thing,” Kate Guthrie said.