High Point Market donates furniture to Hurricane Florence survivors

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Normally when the High Point Market wraps up, furniture exhibitors head home. But High Point Market Authority President and CEO Tom Conley said this year will be different.

"We heard a lot of them will keep their doors open, look for product, tag it and get it over to fill the truck," Conley said. "This is a 53-foot truck and we hope we can fill it to the brim."

When the furniture market officially ends on Wednesday evening, some of them will begin filling the trailer with chairs, sofas and other home goods. At the end of the week, the trailer will travel to Raleigh. From there The Green Chair Project, a nonprofit furniture bank, will distribute the donations to Hurricane Florence survivors across eastern North Carolina.

Guilford County's furniture bank, The Barnabas Network, will help collect furniture donations. The Barnabas Network Executive Director Derrick Sides said the group is excited to participate in this worthwhile project.

"We grateful for the High Point Market Authority for connecting us with this opportunity," Sides said. "We really wanted to find a way to help those folks down east. We are so glad to be a part of this and help support The Green Chair Project in Raleigh."

Locally, The Barnabas Network provides furniture to people recovering from poverty, homelessness or natural disasters. So they have a good idea about how Hurricane Florence survivors will feel when they get their furniture.

"It makes a big difference to have a nice chair to sit in, a table to gather around, a bed to sleep in," Sides said. "If you are working to get back on your feet, every little item helps."

For furniture market buyers and exhibitors, the High Point Market Authority set up a monetary donation website through the American Red Cross. The funds from the website will go toward Hurricane Florence relief.