Greensboro man hopes to pump excitement into water polo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Water Polo is not a popular sport here in North Carolina like it is in certain parts of the country. Some high schools in California even have teams.

But Greensboro's Eric Gordon is hoping to change that and pump some excitement into the sport here in the Piedmont Triad.

"It's a combination of soccer and basketball little bit of hockey and wrestling and of course lots of swimming", Gordon said.

They are always looking for new players.

Practices are Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Check out CarolinaWaterPolo.com for more information.

Fourteen-year-old Anthony Rebello says, "The first practices are usually the hardest especially since I wasn't the best swimmer but I stuck with it because I loved learning from coach Eric and the people are great around here. "