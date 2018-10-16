Greensboro city crews continue clearing debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro city crews have collected about 5,000-10,000 tons of debris since Tropical Storm Michael.

Field Operations Deputy Director Chris Marriott said that all 14 crews are continuing to respond to calls blocked roadways made to the city line and any other intersection they notice on their routes.

“We'll drop off a loading truck with the backhoe and he'll work on that particular street all day long and we'll just send dump trucks to load," Marriott said.

The debris goes to the White Street landfill as normal.

“We will try to segregate it from the typical leaves and grass clippings that we collect but it may get mixed at some point,” Marriott said.

The public can purchase mulch by the ton or truck load for about $20.

Marriott said it could take three to six weeks to clear all the debris city wide and asks that the public prepare their debris properly to help with the cleanup.

People should bag, bundle with some sort of tie or place the debris in a can along their property line horizontally. ​