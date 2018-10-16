Business 40 in Winston-Salem closure date announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced the anticipated closing date for the Business 40 project.

The highway will be closed beginning on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m.

Business 40 will be shut down near Winston-Salem’s downtown, forcing traffic onto neighboring highways and secondary roads and causing delays and congestion. Even if you don’t travel Business 40 regularly, there is a good chance the closure will impact you.

When the closure begins, westbound drivers will be forced to exit at or before U.S. 52. Eastbound drivers will need to exit the highway at or before Peters Creek Parkway. This closure is expected to continue for more than a year.

The Fourth Street, Broad Street, Brookstown Avenue, Marshall Street, Cherry Street, Liberty Street, Main Street and Church Street bridges will also be closed. However, they will be done at different times, ensuring that there is access to the entire city once drivers exit the highway.

The Spruce Street bridge will be permanently closed. New bridges for the Downtown Strollway and Green Street pedestrian bridge will be built during the closure.

Eighty-thousand vehicles travel Business 40 every day, according to NC Department of Transporation. About half of those drivers are simply passing through. Those drivers will be encouraged to use Interstate 40 during the project.

For more information on the project, click here.