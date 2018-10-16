Asheboro city officials preparing for groundbreaking of Zoo City Sportsplex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Asheboro city officials are gearing up for the groundbreaking of the Zoo City Sportsplex.

The $3.9 million facility is projected to bring huge growth to the area through recreation.

"I've been here at this YMCA for 22 years and it is a dream come true," said Patrick O'hara, director of the YMCA.

The YMCA teamed up with the City of Asheboro and created plans for a new sports facility.

"We completed a major fundraising effort, capital campaign on more than a million dollars. The city's finances have turned around sharply. We're in excellent financial shape," said John Ogdon, city manager.

The dream of the Zoo City Sportsplex that started in 2008 will finally make progress on Friday.

The facility will consist of six multipurpose, outdoor fields for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. There will be walking tracks, concessions stands, as well as picnic and seating areas.

With the new sports facility sitting on 90 acres of land, the goal is to make this area a major hub for sports. They want to attract more tournaments, as well as keeping the kids that play sports in this area at home.

"We offer a lot of recreational programs down here, but we just don't have the complex for the kids to go to. A lot of our kids are going to Greensboro, Charlotte, Virginia and Myrtle Beach to play in those sports, so we're losing those kids," O'hara said.

The hope is that the sportsplex and the zoo will become a regional tourist attraction.

"We're going to have concerts there. We're going to have food truck rallies there. We've already been contacted by some local churches doing some Christian concerts there," O'hara said.

It's something city leaders in Asheboro are banking on being a big economic boom.