Adoni is looking for a forever family

Adoni is an 11-year-old who conquered his fear of heights at the ExtremePark zip lining. He wants to have a family that he can lean on in times of uncertainly for the rest of his life.

“To me family sounds like caring for one another, doing stuff for each other, helping each other through hard times,” Adoni said.

Though he’s new to the game of football, he is already learning to appreciate the values of the sportsmanship and teamwork . He dreams of becoming a member of the United States military when he grows up but wants to be sure he has a family he can always come home to.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact www.foreverfamily.org.