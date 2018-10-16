4 children among 5 dead in apparent Tennessee murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A murder-suicide left a woman and four children dead in Columbia, Tennessee, Monday night, WSMV reports.
At about 6 p.m., a family member returned home and found the five dead.
The bodies included a mother and four children, ranging in ages from 8 to 16.
The children include three girls and a boy.
Maury County Sheriff’s Department investigators are still piecing together what happened.
WSMV reports the incident involves a firearm.
The sheriff’s department is not looking for any suspects at this time.
35.615072 -87.035283