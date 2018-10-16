4 children among 5 dead in apparent Tennessee murder-suicide

BREAKING: A mom and four children, ages 8-16, found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Columbia. I’m on scene. I’ll tell you what we’ve learned from the DA on @WSMV at 10. pic.twitter.com/2w4iI8Nt00 — Brittany Weiner (@BrittanyNBC) October 16, 2018

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A murder-suicide left a woman and four children dead in Columbia, Tennessee, Monday night, WSMV reports.

At about 6 p.m., a family member returned home and found the five dead.

The bodies included a mother and four children, ranging in ages from 8 to 16.

The children include three girls and a boy.

Maury County Sheriff’s Department investigators are still piecing together what happened.

WSMV reports the incident involves a firearm.

The sheriff’s department is not looking for any suspects at this time.