4 children among 5 dead in apparent Tennessee murder-suicide

Posted 6:14 am, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:16AM, October 16, 2018

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A murder-suicide left a woman and four children dead in Columbia, Tennessee, Monday night, WSMV reports.

At about 6 p.m., a family member returned home and found the five dead.

The bodies included a mother and four children, ranging in ages from 8 to 16.

The children include three girls and a boy.

Maury County Sheriff’s Department investigators are still piecing together what happened.

WSMV reports the incident involves a firearm.

The sheriff’s department is not looking for any suspects at this time.