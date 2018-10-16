× 4 arrested after police pursuit in Winston-Salem; 1 accused of robbing pizza delivery driver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people have been arrested after a pursuit in Winston-Salem and one of the suspects is accused of robbing a delivery driver last month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Sept. 29 around 7:45 p.m., a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to 1710 Mangum St., which was later discovered to be a vacant residence.

The victim said when she approached the front door, a suspect waiting in the dark hit her in the head with a board. The suspect then got on top of the delivery driver and attempted to choke her while demanding money.

The driver was able to free herself and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Winston-Salem police later obtained a warrant for arrest for 18-year-old Michael Patrick Sneed, of Winston-Salem, for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers saw Sneed getting into a car that had been reported stolen. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, a brief pursuit happened.

The occupants of the vehicle then exited the car and were apprehended shortly after during a search of a nearby wooded area.

In addition to Sneed, the following people were charged:

Damonte Thomaz Roberts, 16, of Walkertown

Two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony speed to elude

Jerimiah Nevarro Wagner, 19, of Winston-Salem

Possession of stolen motor vehicle

Possession of marijuana

Resist/delay/obstruct an officer

A juvenile was also arrested. Winston-Salem police did not release information about the juvenile.