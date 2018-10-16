× 129 guns found in home of South Carolina police ambush suspect

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators found at least 129 guns in the home of the man suspected of shooting seven law enforcement officers, one fatally, earlier this month, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference Tuesday.

Three of the weapons are believed to have been used in the Oct. 3 shooting — a pistol and two military-style assault rifles.

Frederick Hopkins, 74, is accused of opening fire at officers from a second-floor window when officers went to the home to serve a warrant related to a child sex crimes investigation.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department who rushed to the scene to provide backup, was killed and six other law enforcement officers were injured.

Lott said at the Tuesday news conference investigators also recovered 390 rounds fired by officers during the standoff and about 39 rounds fired by the suspect.