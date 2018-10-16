1 shot in Greensboro, police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was shot in Greensboro on Tuesday and a suspect is wanted, according to Greensboro police.

Officers came to 1004 East Side Drive on a disorderly subject call at 2:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Greensboro police said the suspect in the shooting was barricaded in a home on East Side Drive.

When police entered the home, the suspect was no longer inside. A 7-month-old child was found in the home unharmed.

Greensboro police said they will be releasing information on the suspect soon.

36.062795 -79.770497