MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman suffered a cut to the hand after someone allegedly taped a razor blade to her car door handle in Myrtle Beach, WPDE reports.

It happened at the Tanger Outlets on Kings Road Saturday.

Kristy Bryant Barfield said she was cut by the razor blade when she returned to her car in the F parking lot.

Horry County police said Barfield suffered a small cut on her right ring finger.

Police said there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

