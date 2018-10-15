× Wake Forest University closes fraternity ‘due to multiple violations of the Student Code of Conduct’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has decided to close its chapter of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity due to multiple violations of the Student Code of Conduct, the university said in a news release Monday.

Delta Kappa Epsilon had been on an interim suspension since September due to unregistered parties.

“Following an administrative hearing last week, the university’s decision cited a failure to follow a mutually-agreed-upon social events risk management plan, hosting an unauthorized party with a keg, and repeated lack of compliance with the directions of university officials,” the university said. “The organization had been on deferred suspension following Code of Conduct violations from the previous year.”

Delta Kappa Epsilon will not be recognized at Wake Forest University effective Monday, Oct. 15.

The chapter will be eligible to apply for recognition again within the university’s fraternity and sorority community on May 31, 2022. Wake Forest may choose to recognize Delta Kappa Epsilon again, but only after a continuous four-year period of non-operation.