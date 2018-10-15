Tree removal continues in Greensboro after Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Private and City of Greensboro debris removal crews are working around the clock to clear intersections for traffic and power lines.

Shelter Tree Services has had calls non-stop following Thursday's storm, helping to remove trees from 18 homes so far.

Joseph Shelter advises anyone to do their research before hiring a service to avoid scammers.

"I definitely wouldn't pay up front, I’d pay at the end of every job," Shelton said. "A lot of people get paid up front and they won’t come back."

All 14 of Greensboro's city crews are out assisting utility lineman to clear roadways.

To report a tree or storm debris blocking public roadways in your community call (336) 373-CITY.