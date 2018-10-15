× Thousands still without power in the Piedmont on Monday morning, here’s when it’s expected to be restored

Thousands in the Triad are still without power after Tropical Storm Michael.

Duke Energy reports that more than 36,000 of their customers are without power in the state.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows as of 5:30 p.m. Monday:

Guilford County – 14,976

Forsyth County – 1,145

Rockingham County – 8,620

Alamance County – 2,083

Rowan County – 1,056

Randolph County – 1,959

Davidson County – 1,455

Caswell County – 2,936

Stokes County – 5

The estimated restoration time for all Duke Energy customers in the Triad is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11:45 p.m. Monday for Montgomery and Rowan counties.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday:

Forsyth County – 65

Randolph County – 3

Rockingham County – 42

Stokes County – 6

About 800 people were called on Saturday to help restore power in the area, in addition to about 1,200 people already working in the area.

Below is a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont: