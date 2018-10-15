Person killed in crash on Surrett Drive in Archdale identified

ARCHDALE, N.C. – The person killed in a crash on Surrett Drive in Archdale has been identified.

Valeria Baldwin of Greensboro was killed and three others injured after a wreck involving a car and a truck Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene at Surrett Drive near Murray Circle shortly before 12:30 p.m.

A red truck pickup truck and a white car had crashed into each other, but there is no word on what caused the crash.

The other driver was injured, along with two passengers. The surviving victims were being treated at High Point Regional Hospital. No word on their conditions.

Emergency responders used the Jaws of Life to help free a person trapped in the car.

Archdale police, High Point police, Guil-Rand firefighters and Randolph County emergency responders were all on the scene.