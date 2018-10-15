× North Carolina man injured after getting shot by his own booby trap

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man who booby-trapped his backdoor with a shotgun shot himself when he opened the door, according to deputies.

WCNC reported that the 68-year-old man seriously injured himself with his own booby trap at about 11:30 a.m. Monday at his Cleveland County home.

Deputies said the shotgun went off after the man opened the door to feed some squirrels, hitting him in the arm. An arriving deputy used a tactical tourniquet on the man.

He was taken to Atrium Health in Shelby and will likely be flown Charlotte, according to WCNC.