Local families still dealing with impacts of Tropical Storm Michael after days of darkness

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Sunday night was the fourth straight night in the dark for tens of thousands of Triad families. Many are starting off the week coordinating with cleanup crews and contractors.

While some areas are clear of debris, many still have trees on homes. Off Westridge Drive, a number of houses have blue tarps covering their roofs.

A tree went through Joshua Dowd’s daughter’s playroom. He says his wife and daughter decided to leave the house when the power went off, moments before the tree crashed into their home.

“If you actually go in the house, you can see the brick, pieces of brick are about 20 feet from where the tree smacked it and just shot it out,” Dowd said.

Sunday afternoon, the Dowds’ power came back on, so he came back to check on the house. They have been staying with friends since Thursday night, and they’re not sure when it will be safe to move back home.

“This is like hurry up and wait. We’re dealing with insurance and we’re dealing with contractors and such. I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” he said.

Down the street, neighbors are dealing with similar problems. Mo Grisson was home when a tree crashed into his dining room.

“We immediately called a contractor and a tree guy. And they were able to come right over and get a tarp on and everything. But this was right in the middle of the deluge of rain, so it was like the Trevie Fountain was coming into my living room for a little while,” he said.

He’s prepared to live with the damage for a while.

“I know that all of the subs are busy. So with that being said, we probably won’t be normal until the first of the year,” he said.

Crews are working all over this neighborhood and around the city.

It wasn’t just cleanup work. People and communities came together to share a meal and support storm victims.

Alamance Presbyterian Church’s youth group served a warm meal to people without power.

“We just want to be out and about in the community, so everyone knows we’re here for each other,” Youth Pastor Andrew Long said.