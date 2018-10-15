High Point doctor makes a difference working in Kenya

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A simple trip to Haiti in 2010 changed the way Tom Dillard saw the world.

“I realized that there are a lot of needs around the world that aren't being met,” said Dillard, who runs Triad Pediatrics in High Point.

That realization led to another trip for six months to live and work in Kenya and Dr. Dillard and his family fell in love with both the people and the work there.

It was part of a process that began for Dillard years ago.

“When I got to college, I started seeing that God doesn't want us to just say a prayer and take these steps,” Dillard said. “He wants us to really give our lives for him and live for him in every aspect.”

The goal Dillard and the others at Triad Pediatrics have is to develop a practice dynamic enough to be able to rotate physicians in and of Kenya to continue the work Dillard began there.

“Once Kenya gets to the point where they don't need us anymore, there are thousands of other places that do,” Dillard said.

See some of the people Dillard worked with in Kenya in this edition of the Buckley Report.