Former football star arrested on charges of incest and sodomy

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Justin Crawford, a former West Virginia star running back, has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes.

TMZ reported that Crawford, 23, faces charges of incest, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purpose, all felonies.

He was arrested Saturday by the Columbus Police Department, according to WTVM. Details about the allegations have not been released.

Crawford was the 2015 national junior college player of the year in West Virginia.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 but was cut in September after a poor showing in several preseason games, TMZ reported.