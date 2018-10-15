First responders in the Triad work around the clock after Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- First responders have been working nonstop since Tropical Storm Michael hit the Piedmont Triad.

On average, the Greensboro Fire Department averages around 100 calls. When Thursday’s storm passed through they had over 407 calls.

Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church says they didn’t have enough units in Greensboro or Guilford County to dispatch all the calls they were receiving.

“It was a strain. Our Guilford County Metro 911 Center was taking in so many calls,” Church said.

Michael tore through the Triad in a matter of hours bringing down trees and power lines.

“It did catch us by surprise just a little bit with the devastation that came through this area,” Church said.

Four days after the storm hit, people are still waiting for the power to come back on.

While some are waiting, the Greensboro Fire Department is reminding you to pay close attention when the power does return.

“Be very vigilant and listen to any unusual sounds, any unusual odors and make sure that everything is good,” Church said.