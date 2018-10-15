Deputies lure escaped pig back into home with trail of Doritos after pig escaped and roamed the neighborhood

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – A deputy in California used a bag of chips to lure an escaped pig back into its owner’s home.

It happened recently in San Bernardino County after deputies were called to a neighborhood in reference to a pig “the size of a mini-horse.”

The two responding officers knew where the pig lived due to a previous call, according to a post by the sheriff’s office.

They lured the large pig back inside with a bag of Doritos that was in one of the deputy’s lunch bags.

They made a trail with the chips and the pig followed.

“Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse size pig, we do it all!” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.