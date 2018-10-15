Cleanup efforts underway in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- In Rockingham County, thousands of people are going on five days with no lights, hot water or ways to cook meals.

Many homeowners, including Tommy Jones, spent the day trying to clean up from the storm damage still left behind.

Two oak trees in his front yard crashed down Thursday afternoon during the storm.

“I thought I heard something fall but I didn’t see anything until after the storm was over,” Jones said.

The log splitter is the only machine running at his house. He's still waiting for the lights to come on.

“There’s been a bunch of power trucks going up and down the road here, so I hope to have power back by this evening,” he said.

Down the road, crews quickly got another line up and running.

“The last ones are always some of the smaller ones and some of the more difficult areas to get into,” Trevor Lady said.

Lady is with a power crew that came all the way from Ohio to help restore power. They left their homes and families on Friday and came to North Carolina for the second time in three weeks to help after storms.

“When they left home they did not know when they would return. Even right now we’re kind of in limbo because we’re not sure if we’re going to Florida or if we’re going home after this,” Lady said.

Down the road, the power is back on at Christy Walsh's house. She said all of her food went bad and she had to throw it all away. Thankfully they did not have too much damage. Her kids were out of school again on Monday.

“Yes I have a son and two daughters who are in high school and they’ve been out of school. And they’re starting to get a little cabin fever,” she said.

She says their road was blocked in by a number of trees. Those are now cleared up and she's glad to see the progress.

“We’re just ready to get back in our routine, this storm has been one of the worst ones I’ve seen in my lifetime here,” Walsh said.