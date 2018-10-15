× WANTED: Authorities looking for North Carolina inmate who escaped from jail

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are looking for a North Carolina inmate who escaped from jail Sunday night in Hoke County.

WTVD reported that Cul P. Jones escaped Hoke Correctional Institution at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

He had been serving time for first-degree burglary, started his sentence Sept. 30, 2014 and was scheduled for release Jan. 7, 2023.

Jones, 44, stands 6-foot tall and weighs 184 pounds. He is originally from Halifax County.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call law enforcement or Hoke Correctional Institution at (910) 944-7612.