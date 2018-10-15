Archdale Boy Scouts troop loses $8,000 worth of gear when trailer stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Boy Scouts Troop 19 in Archdale is in disbelief.

"Who would steal a trailer from a nonprofit organization?" Eagle Scout Liam Conover said. "We haven't done anything but go camping and service projects."

The 6-by-12 foot silver trailer was last seen locked and chained outside of an Archdale church. Assistant Scout Master Ross Conover was just as shocked to get the news about the stolen trailer.

"It was absolutely devastating for all of us involved," Ross Conover said.

The loss of the trailer hurts because it was loaded with gear like tents, stoves and solar power equipment. Items that took a long time to acquire.

"It took multiple fundraisers," Eagle Scout Skyler Hilton said. "It was a gradual process, a lot of years."

Now all of that hard work is gone. Scout leaders estimate that thieves made off with about $8,000 worth of gear. Now scout leaders are trying to figure out how do they teach life skills without their main teaching tools.

"That's what we try to do with scouting," Ross Conover said. "Part of that is camping, part of that is education and part of that is community service. Now we can't do one of those three."

Troop 19 has to start over again. Other Boy Scout troops have reached out and Troop 19 has created a GoFundMe page. Boy Scout Sean Conover is confident the Piedmont will help the group that has done so much in the community.

"Just as long as someone out there that can help us," Sean Conover said. "It's good to know that someone is willing to help us get supplies we need for our camping trip."

Boy Scout Troop 19's trailer is silver with Troop 19 stickers on the side. If you have any information about the stolen trailer, call Archdale police.