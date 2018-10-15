× $200,000 prize will allow Greensboro school custodian to visit Army officer son, grandson

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Greensboro school custodian said he’s counting the days until he can visit his son and grandson in Colorado thanks to a $200,000 lottery win.

“My son’s an officer in the Army and they’re stationed out there,” John Richardson said. “I haven’t been able to afford to go see them for two years. I have a 3-year-old grandson who I Skype with, but now I finally get to see my baby in person.”

Richardson’s good fortune happened when he stopped by the Dasa Express Mart on Groometown Road in Greensboro and bought a $200,000 Back Scratch scratch-off ticket.

“At first I thought I won $1,000,” Richardson said. “Then I finished scratching it and I saw the $200,000. I almost passed out!”

Richardson claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,003.

“It feel so good to win,” Richardson said. “I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

The $5 ticket launched in September with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains.