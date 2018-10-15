× 2 people shot in Greensboro neighborhood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in a Greensboro neighborhood Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the 4000 block of Mountainridge Drive at 6:28 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

No additional details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.