2 people shot in Greensboro neighborhood
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in a Greensboro neighborhood Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers came to the 4000 block of Mountainridge Drive at 6:28 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a local hospital.
No additional details about the shooting have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975