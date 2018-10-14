× Witches plan to put a hex on Brett Kavanaugh using effigies, coffin nails, graveyard dirt and more

NEW YORK – A coven of witches will hold a public ceremony to put a hex on Brett Kavanaugh using effigies, coffin nails, graveyard dirt and more.

USA Today reported that the event is hosted by the Catland bookstore in New York City and is planned for Saturday. More than 1,200 people plan on attending, according to the Facebook event.

“We are embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised and it’s history as often the only weapon, the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him,” the event read, in part, on Facebook.

Organizers said that 50 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to charity, 25 percent to the Ali Forney Center and 25 percent to Planned Parenthood.

Justice Kavanaugh was sworn into the Supreme Court earlier this month. He was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.