Thousands still without power in the Piedmont on Sunday night, here’s when it’s expected to be restored

Thousands in the Triad are still without power after Tropical Storm Michael.

Duke Energy reports that more than 102,000 of their customers are without power in the state.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows as of 5 p.m. Sunday:

Guilford County – 22,290

Forsyth County – 5,939

Rockingham County – 11,437

Alamance County – 4,113

Rowan County – 2,256

Randolph County – 2,516

Davidson County – 1,766

Caswell County – 3,720

Stokes County – 163

Davie County – 565

Montgomery County – 13

The estimated restoration time for all Duke Energy customers in the Triad is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11:45 p.m. Monday for Montgomery and Rowan counties.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows as of 5 p.m. Sunday:

Davidson County – 30

Forsyth County – 39

Randolph County – 6

Rockingham County – 311

Stokes County – 17

Davie County – 4

About 800 people were called on Saturday to help restore power in the area, in addition to about 1,200 people already working in the area.

