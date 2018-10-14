× Church closings in the Piedmont and when power’s expected to be restored

Several churches are closed or delayed on Sunday morning. Click here to view our list, updated every five minutes.

Thousands in the Triad are still without power after Tropical Storm Michael.

Duke Energy reports that more than 102,000 of their customers are without power in the state.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday:

Guilford County – 39,297

Forsyth County – 4,628

Rockingham County – 13,862

Alamance County – 6,904

Rowan County – 5,293

Randolph County – 3,756

Davidson County – 4,199

Caswell County – 4,643

Stokes County – 318

Davie County – 565

Montgomery County – 131

The estimated restoration time for all Duke Energy customers in the Triad is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11:45 p.m. Monday for Montgomery and Rowan counties.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday:

Davidson County – 910

Forsyth County – 68

Randolph County – 45

Rockingham County – 1,284

Stokes County – 363

Davie County – 5

About 800 people were called on Saturday to help restore power in the area, in addition to about 1,200 people already working in the area.