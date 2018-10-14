Thousands in the Piedmont may have to wait until Tuesday night to get power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After three days without power, thousands of people in the Triad may have to wait until Tuesday night to get it.

They have trees to cut, lines to replace, and poles to repair. Around 2,000 Duke Energy crews are in the Piedmont from across the country helping.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said Greensboro has the most outages in the state after the storm.

“A lot of poles broken in half, a lot of line laying on the ground, transformers broken. So that requires a lot of work and a lot of times technical expertise,” Meredith Archie with Duke Energy said.

One of the biggest hurdles crews are facing is how widespread these outages are. The outages are also tricky to fix and take a lot of time and specialized crews.

“First we start with the outages that affect the most number of customers. And then we work our way down into neighborhoods and areas that impact smaller numbers,” Archie said.

That means when work in one area is done, hundreds of people could get power, but there are a number of areas that need work.

Some families, like the Tanghems, got their power back on Saturday afternoon.

“We actually heard the fish tank. The pump came on, and it started bubbling. And there was an air of excitement in the house,” Valery Tanghem said.

Others, like Mike Toomes, who lives near Ashland Drive, are still waiting for power.

“It’s been fine. We have hot water. I’m tired of camping. I’m ready to get back to the electric stuff,” he said.

A lot of people, including Mayor Nancy Vaughn, have asked about how long the restoration will take to be complete, especially because the outage map is saying most areas will have power restored by Tuesday night.

“I was frustrated. We expected to see a few more crews around. The crews who are here and working very hard,” Mayor Vaughn said.

Hard work and crews need a little more time to get everyone’s lights back on.

“It’s a lot of long hours, and we appreciate their work and what they’re doing. And they’ve done a lot of work in the last couple of days,” Toomes said.

The mayor tweeted Saturday night Duke Energy crews will be replacing at least 150,000 ft of wire, 75 broken poles and 40 transformers.

“We appreciate the hard work of the restoration crews and more frequent communication,” she said.