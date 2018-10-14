× Rockingham County Schools are closed Monday due to power outages and storm impacts

Rockingham County Schools are closed Monday due to power outages and storm impacts left by Tropical Storm Michael.

It will be an optional teacher workday and teaching assistants do not have to attend. Childcare will be open on regular schedule.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays in the FOX8 viewing area, updated every five minutes.

More than 12,000 Duke Energy customers and nearly 600 Energy United Customers are without power in Rockingham County as of 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

More than 75,000 people are currently without power in North Carolina including nearly 30,000 in Guilford County and nearly 3,000 in Forsyth County, according to Duke Energy.