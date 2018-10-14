Man charged with murder in connection to homicide at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection to another man who was shot and killed at a Greensboro apartment complex.

Tadarrius Martrez Devon Davis, 26, of High Point, was arrested in the death of 25-year-old Ali Farad Hasan, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Davis faces charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.

Crews were called to the Sedgefield Square Apartments in the 4241 Bernau Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Greensboro police.

Another woman was injured in the shooting. Her name hasn’t been released. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Hasan had been in critical condition, but later died and the woman was in stable condition.

Police have not released a motive. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is the same area where a man was shot and killed last week.

Christopher Steven Young, 28 of Greensboro, was found suffering from a gunshot wound last Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and died.