Child injured by gunshot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A child in Winston-Salem was injured by a gunshot on Saturday night, according to police.

The victim’s parent was driving on Highway 52 North near Sprague Street when the child was hit by a bullet from another vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim or any details about the suspect.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.