Burlington man killed after hit-and-run in Chatham County; troopers looking for suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Troopers are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian from Burlington was killed in Chatham County on Sunday morning.

Eddie Tapia, 30, died after stepping on US 421 north and being hit by a vehicle at about 6 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Deputies said the hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a passenger vehicle, but that is all the information that’s currently available.

Anyone with any information can call State Highway Patrol at (800) 662-7956.