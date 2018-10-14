× 2 arrested after allegedly dragging, firing at officer during North Carolina police chase

WENDELL, N.C. – Two men have been arrested after dragging and firing at an officer during a police chase in Wendell, according to WTVD.

It happened around noon Friday as an officer was searching a vehicle and found drugs. One suspect then allegedly hit the gas, driving away, dragging the officer a short distance.

Shots were fired at the officer from the suspect vehicle, authorities said. Officers did not return fire.

The pursuing officer lost sight of the vehicle but later on Friday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office located both suspects.

Michael Lee Kent, 29, of Bailey faces charges of felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of cocaine, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor larceny, possession with intent to sell of deliver cocaine, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cedrick Tyler Armstrong, 33, of Wendell, faces two counts possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of cocaine, assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kent was jailed under a $90,000 secured bond and Armstrong under a $175,000 secured bond, both at the Wake County Detention Center.