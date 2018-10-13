× Police on scene of shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 4200 block of Bernau Avnueu shortly after 8 a.m. in reference to the shooting, according to Greensboro police.

FOX8 is working to gather more details.

This is the same area where a man was shot and killed last week.

Christopher Steven Young, 28 of Greensboro, was found suffering from a gunshot wound last Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and died.