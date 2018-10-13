Police identify man killed in shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man who was shot at a Greensboro apartment complex Saturday morning has died, according to police.

Ali Farad Hasan, 25, has died. Another woman was injured in the shooting. Her name hasn’t been released.

Crews were called to the Sedgefield Square Apartments in the 4241 Bernau Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., according to Greensboro police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Hasan had been in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.

The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a newer model charcoal grey sedan.

Police have not released a motive. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is the same area where a man was shot and killed last week.

Christopher Steven Young, 28 of Greensboro, was found suffering from a gunshot wound last Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and died.