Person trapped inside car after wreck in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. – One person was trapped in a car after a wreck involving a car and a truck Saturday in Archdale.

Crews were called to the scene at Surrett Drive near Eden Terrace at about 12:30 p.m.

A red truck pick truck and a white car had crashed into each other, but there is no word on what caused the crash.

Emergency responders used the Jaws of Life to help free a person trapped in the car. The person’s name and condition has not been released.

Archdale police, High Point police and Randolph County emergency responders were all on the scene.