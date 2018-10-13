× More than 100K Piedmont Triad residents still without power; here’s when it should all be restored

Thousands in the Triad are still without power after Tropical Storm Michael.

Duke Energy reports that more than 214,000 of their customers are without power in the state.

The outage numbers for Duke Energy customers in the Triad are as follows as of 9 a.m. Saturday:

Guilford County – 71,239

Forsyth County – 14,225

Rockingham County – 19,995

Alamance County – 16,097

Rowan County – 9,978

Randolph County – 8,795

Davidson County – 5,646

Caswell County – 6,606

Stokes County – 2,094

Davie County – 939

Montgomery County – 1,080

The estimated restoration time for all Duke Energy customers in the Triad is no later than 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11:45 p.m. Monday for Montgomery and Rowan counties.

High Point Electric reports 416 customers are still without power in the city.

The outage numbers for Energy United customers in the Triad are as follows as of 9 a.m. Saturday:

Davidson County – 5,422

Forsyth County – 624

Randolph County – 1,160

Rockingham County – 1,847

Stokes County – 1,401

Davie County – 221

Rowan County – 22

About 800 people were called on Saturday to help restore power in the area, in addition to about 1,200 people already working in the area. More crews are coming in the Texas this weekend to help.