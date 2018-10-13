× Michael Buble may stop recording music after the devastation of his young son’s battle with liver cancer

Singer Michael Buble may stop recording music after the devastation of his young son’s battle with liver cancer.

Buble’s son Noah was diagnosed with cancer at age 3 in November 2016. Noah’s cancer is now in remission. But the ordeal made the Grammy-winning singer question his entire career.

Buble told the Daily Mail his upcoming album “Love” may be the last one he ever records.

“I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top,” Buble said.

The singer also added that he’s done with social media.

“I don’t have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism,” he said. “This is my last interview. I’m retiring.”

Upon the initial diagnosis, Buble and his wife put their “careers on hold” to help Noah get better.

In addition to Noah, the couple has a young son named Elias.