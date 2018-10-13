× Man accused of intentionally hitting another man with his vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man in Burlington accused of intentionally hitting another man with his vehicle.

Gary Joseph Bryant Jr., 28, of Graham, is accused of hitting Andrew Neil Curtis, 30, of Graham, in the 600 block of Center Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said Bryant had a personal vendetta against Curtis and intentionally hit him. Curtis sustained multiple abrasions and several lacerations. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested Bryant after several calls about a vehicle matching the description in the area of South Flanner Street. The vehicle was parked in the 400 block of South Flanner Street and the suspect was arrested.

Bryant was jailed in Alamance County under a $40,000 bond on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit-and-run.